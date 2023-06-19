PMD Warns Citizens of Intense Heat Wave This Week

Temperatures are likely to rise gradually in most parts of the country during the week and heat wave-like conditions may develop in parts of the country, the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has predicted.

According to the latest PMD alert, due to the presence of high pressure in the upper atmosphere, the day temperatures are likely to increase gradually in most parts of the country from 20 to 24 June.

Day temperatures are likely to remain 04-06°C above normal in upper and central Punjab, Islamabad, upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Gilgit-Baltistan, Kashmir, and 02-04°C above normal in Sindh, South Punjab, and parts of Balochistan.

Occasional dust/thunderstorm with rain at isolated places (in pockets) is expected in the plains of the country and hilly areas during the period.

Due to the rise in temperature power and water demand will increase in the coming days. Judicious use of electricity and water is requested in all aspects of life.

Farmers are advised to manage the watering of crops accordingly. The general public is advised to avoid unnecessary exposure to direct sunlight.