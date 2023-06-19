Majority of Dubai’s Schools Receive High Inclusivity Ratings

Around 74 percent of schools in Dubai have achieved a rating of ‘Good’ or higher for their inclusive education in the 2022-2023 academic year. It is great news for students of determination (people with disabilities) as they are now benefiting from improved inclusive education.

The Knowledge and Human Development Authority (KHDA) recently released its latest data, showing that 146 schools received positive ratings. This is an increase from the 121 schools that achieved it during the previous inspection cycle in 2018-19.

ALSO READ UAE Signs Crucial Agreement to Improve Workplace Safety

The number of schools rated as ‘Outstanding’ for their inclusive education has nearly doubled, going from 7% to 12%. Dr. Abdulla Al Karam, Director General of KHDA, emphasized that a high-quality education sector is one that inspires and enables students of all abilities to reach their best potential. He commended private schools in Dubai for reducing barriers to learning and ensuring fair access to education.

Out of the evaluated schools, 24 received an ‘Outstanding’ rating for their inclusive education programs, while 48 were rated as ‘Very Good,’ and 75 as ‘Good.’ For the provision of students of determination, 45 schools were rated as ‘Acceptable.’

The evaluation process took into account various factors, including adapting the curriculum to meet students’ needs. In this area, 66 percent of schools achieved a rating of ‘Good’ or higher, which is an improvement from 55% in 2018-19. Notably, the proportion of schools receiving an ‘Outstanding’ rating for curriculum modification doubled from 5% to 10% in the current year.

ALSO READ Abu Dhabi Ports Interested in Operating Pakistan International Container Terminal

Fatma Belrehif, CEO of the Dubai Schools Inspection Bureau, acknowledged the hard work put in by schools to improve their education for students of determination. By modifying their curriculum based on students’ learning skills, schools have facilitated greater academic progress this year.

During the 2022-23 academic year, a comprehensive assessment was conducted on 199 private schools in Dubai. According to the data disclosed in April, approximately 77% of students attend schools that have been rated as ‘Good’ or of higher quality.