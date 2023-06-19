UAE Signs Crucial Agreement to Improve Workplace Safety

The United Arab Emirates (UAE) has recently signed a landmark agreement with the International Labour Organisation (ILO) to improve workplace inspections and make workplaces safer.

The Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation (MoHRE) signed the agreement during the ILO conference in Geneva. The Minister of Human Resources and Emiratisation, Abdulrahman Al Awar, and ILO Director-General, Gilbert F Hounbo, were present at the signing.

The main goal of the agreement is to empower and strengthen inspectors at the ministry. They will receive training and support to carry out inspections more effectively. UAE wants to align its inspection practices with international standards and best practices for occupational safety.

The agreement was signed by Shayma Al Awadhi, the Acting Assistant Undersecretary for Communication and International Relations at the ministry, and Ruba Jaradat, ILO’s Regional Director for Arab states.

Al Awadhi expressed UAE’s dedication to partnering with the ILO to protect workers’ rights. She noted that this partnership shows the UAE’s seriousness toward improving its labor market and meeting international standards.

The agreement will not only improve workplace inspections but also help regulate labor relations, create stability, increase productivity, and generate more job opportunities in the UAE.