Vivo X90s Confirmed to Launch This Month With Better Specs

Vivo has announced that it will unveil the X90s during a special event in China on June 26. The official announcement was shared on Vivo’s Weibo channel, accompanied by a series of street photographs captured from the phone.

Vivo entrusted the X90s to renowned Magnum photographer Alex Webb, known for his captivating and vibrant style, which beautifully demonstrates the capabilities of the vivo X90s.

Here is one of the camera samples.

The upcoming Vivo X90s is set to utilize the latest Dimensity 9200+ chipset while maintaining a striking resemblance to its predecessor, the X90, powered by the Dimensity 9200.

ALSO READ Vivo V29 Series Gets a Lite Model With 44W Fast Charging and AMOLED Display

The X90s is expected to feature a 6.78-inch 1260 x 2800px 120Hz AMOLED display, accompanied by either 8 GB or 12 GB of RAM, and a 4,810 mAh battery supporting 120W fast charging. There will be reverse wired charging to use the phone as a power bank, but no wireless charging support.

In terms of photography, the X90s will boast a 50MP 1/1.49″ wide camera, a 12MP 1/2.93″ 2x zoom lens, and a 12MP 1/2.93″ ultrawide lens. On the front, there will be a 32MP selfie camera.

ALSO READ Vivo TWS Air Pro Earbuds Announced For $42 Only

Just like the standard Vivo X90, the X90s is also expected to bring 4K 60 FPS video recording on the main camera, and 1080p 60 FPS on the selfie unit.

Since the Vivo X series typically arrives in Pakistan as well, we expect to see this phone in the local market too, but it will be a while before it makes its way here from China.