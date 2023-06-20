No Holiday on Hajj Day as Govt Announces 2 Holidays for Eid-ul-Azha

The federal government has officially announced holidays for Eid ul Azha.
According to the official notification, those who work 5 days a week will have 2 days off on June 29th and 30th ( Thursday and Friday) on account of the Eid holidays.
Those who work 6 days a week will have a 3-day holiday from June 29th to July 1st (Thursday, Friday, and Saturday).
Here is the official notification.
The Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee confirmed the sighting of the moon for the Islamic month of Zil Hajj on Monday. Eid-ul-Azha, also known as the Festival of Sacrifice, will be celebrated in Pakistan on Thursday 29th June.
The Committee, headed by Maulana Abdul Khabir Azad, convened in Karachi to sight the crescent moon of Zil Hajj after sunset.