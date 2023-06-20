Saudi Arabia Launches Multiple E-Services to Facilitate Hajj and Umrah Pilgrims

Saudi Arabia’s Ministry of Islamic Affairs, Dawah, and Guidance has introduced several e-services to make the pilgrimage experience better and improve the operations of ministry staff.

To help pilgrims, it has created a Sharia awareness app that teaches pilgrims about the process of Hajj and offers translation if they do not speak Arabic.

It has also developed an app called ‘Rushd’ that provides reliable e-books and connects to an e-library. The ministry staff can now use a new electronic transaction platform, a system for managing reports, and a virtual workspace.

The Minister of Islamic Affairs, Sheikh Abdullatif bin Abdulaziz Al-Asheikh, said that the ministry aims to follow digital transformation standards according to the country’s Vision 2030.

In Madinah, the Women’s Affairs Agency at the General Presidency for the Affairs of the Prophet’s Mosque is providing services for female pilgrims. The staff has received training sessions to manage crowds, explain the rules, and learn basic language skills to assist visitors.

The Presidency in Madinah has also launched a program called “Comfort and Spirituality in the Prophet’s Mosque” to warmly welcome pilgrims.

In addition, the Health Affairs department has upgraded Jdeidet Arar Central Hospital. It now has 50 beds, including six well-equipped intensive care beds.