Supreme Court Employees to Receive Higher Salary Than Announced in Budget

Supreme Court (SC) employees ranging from grades BS-1 to BS-22 are set to receive a salary increase exceeding the raise announced in the 2023-24 budget. The increase includes a 30-35 percent raise from the budget and one basic pay from the 2022 pay scales, as per reports.

SC employees already receive higher salaries due to the special judicial allowance, which is three times the initial basic pay of the 2022 pay scales. This additional increase has raised concerns within the government, as they expected SC to contribute to austerity measures.

A notification issued by SC on 31 May unfreezes the special judicial allowance, revising it to one initial payment from the 2022 pay scales. Employees will receive a revised allowance equivalent to three initial basic pays, covered by the Court’s sanctioned budget grant.

Reports indicate that this notification alone will result in a minimum monthly increase ranging from Rs. 45,000 to Rs. 122,190 for employees in grades BS-17 to BS-22. Additionally, all SC employees will benefit from the 30-35 percent raise announced in the budget.

This raise is reportedly exempt from income tax. Officers in grades BS-17 to BS-22 will receive a 30 percent raise, while officials in grades BS-16 and below will receive a 35 percent raise.