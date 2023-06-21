Thousands of Unregistered Bikes are Wreaking Havoc in Peshawar

The authorities are struggling to put a damper on thousands of unregistered motorbikes endangering public safety.

A recent media report highlights that Peshawar has thousands of unregistered bikes that are often used in numerous street crimes.

It claims that the authorities, especially the traffic police, have been relying on social media for the last two years, focusing on public relations instead of ensuring traffic flow, catching unregistered bikes, and clearing roads and footpaths.

In recent years, PROs have published their own photos in media and social media and staged events only served their goodwill, the report added.

In response to these comments, the traffic police spokesperson said that the department has fought encroachment and traffic lawbreakers. In the past week, 325 people were cited for encroachment and 910 motorbike owners were ticketed for parking in no-parking zones.

In the past month, over 5,000 drivers with tinted windows and 10,870 bikers without registration were fined. The department stated that it is making the best efforts to curb the aforementioned issues and advised the citizens to be vigilant and take caution.