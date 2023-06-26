Punjab Police Issues Driver’s Licenses to 62 Transsexual Drivers

In a new “first”, the Punjab government has provided driver’s licenses to 62 transsexual individuals. The move is to encourage all individuals to get their driver’s licenses and carry them at all times.

Media reports state that the candidates received training at the Punjab police driving schools. Pertinently, the Inspector General (IG) of Punjab Police Dr. Usman Anwar stated that the department now has 64 driving schools in Punjab, up from 32 last year.

The department issued 1.6 million driver’s licenses this year, up from just 600,000 last year. Furthermore, it issued 400,000 licenses in June 2023, compared to 100,000 during the same month last year.

Liberty Driving Licencing Centre in Lahore granted 16,000 licenses in June 2023, compared to 2,000 issued last year. Additionally, Rawalpindi issued a whopping 916,000 licenses this year, compared to 5,000 last year, whereas Faisalabad issued 13,000 this year, compared to just 4,000 last year.

According to IG Punjab, every Pakistani citizen who possesses a national identity card can now conveniently obtain a license from any licensing center in Punjab, or renew it upon its expiration.

Feature Image Credit: The Express Tribune