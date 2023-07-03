AIOU Announces Admissions Schedule for Autumn 2023

Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) has unveiled the admissions schedule for the Autumn 2023 semester. The first phase of admissions is set to commence on July 15th, while the second phase will kick off on September 1st, spanning across the entire country.

As per reports, In the initial phase, applications will be accepted for Matric (General), Matric (Dars-e-Nizami), Matric (Open Courses), FA (General), FA (Dars-e-Nizami), FA (Open Courses), I. Com, middle tech, certificate courses, BS, MBA, MPhil/MS, and Ph.D. programs.

ALSO READ 8th Grade Pakistani-American Student Wins Presidential Education Award

To enhance convenience for students residing nearby, AIOU’s Vice-Chancellor (VC), Prof Dr. Nasir Mahmood, has granted approval for the establishment of information counters, facilitation centers, and prospectus sale points throughout the nation. Dr. Mahmood has issued directives to regional heads, urging them to provide comprehensive guidance to students.

To further facilitate students, AIOU will establish prospectus sale points across the country, ensuring that students can easily obtain the necessary materials from locations closest to their residences.

ALSO READ PMD Predicts Heavy Monsoon Showers Across Pakistan

In an effort to ensure that every student has access to education, regional heads, tutors, and resource persons have been instructed to actively participate in the admission campaign. Candidates applying online need not dispatch printed application forms to the university.