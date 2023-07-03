Pope Francis Condemns Desecration of Holy Quran in Sweden

The Pope, the leader of the Catholic Church, has voiced his strong disapproval over the recent incident of desecration of the Holy Quran in Sweden. He firmly condemned the authorization for burning the sacred book of Islam, expressing his anger and disgust towards these actions.

In what marks the first statement by the head of the Catholic Church regarding the burning of Quran copies in Sweden, the Pope emphasized the importance of showing respect for any book considered holy, as it is a way to honor and show consideration for those who hold it sacred.

He denounced the act of burning the Quran, deeming it unacceptable and condemned. The Pope stressed that freedom of expression should never be used as a justification to offend or disrespect others.

Highlighting the mission of the Catholic Church, the Pope emphasized the need to foster cooperation, fraternity, and tangible acts of goodness rooted in a sense of religious unity. The burning of religious texts goes against these principles and hinders the promotion of mutual understanding and respect among different faith communities.

The incident in question involved a 37-year-old individual of Iraqi descent who tore and burned a Quran in Stockholm, Sweden, with the authorization of the Swedish government and under police protection.

This act has caused outrage among Muslims worldwide, prompting calls for their respective governments to sever ties with Sweden in response to the desecration of their holy book.

The Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) has also expressed its deep concern over the incident and has called upon its 57 member states to take collective action to prevent similar instances of Quran burning in the future.

As a result, the OIC has scheduled an emergency meeting to discuss effective measures to protect Islamic sanctities and prevent acts of sacrilege against the Quran and other Islamic religious symbols.