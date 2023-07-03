World’s Top University Renames Library After Pakistani Nobel Laureate Dr. Abdus Salam

Imperial College London has recently made a remarkable decision to honor the Pakistani Nobel laureate and physicist, Professor Abdus Salam, by naming its Central Library after him.

This announcement reflects the university’s commitment to acknowledging individuals and historical figures associated with their institution.

ALSO READ IT Ministry Asks PTA to Block 19 More Websites in Pakistan

The decision was made following a comprehensive report by the History Group, which shed light on the contributions of these remarkable individuals.

Expressing deep admiration for Professor Salam’s immense impact on both Imperial College London and the field of physics, President Hugh Brady expressed his appreciation for the esteemed physicist’s achievements.

Professor Salam, a Nobel Prize winner in Theoretical Physics, had made significant contributions throughout his career.

President Brady believes that it is crucial to celebrate and honor Professor Salam’s legacy more extensively.

He hopes that the newly named Abdus Salam Library will serve as an inspiration for countless individuals in the years to come, encouraging future generations to make their mark in the world of science and beyond.

ALSO READ Punjab Citizens With Electricity Bills of Rs 10,000 Or More Can No Longer Use Sehat Card

Imperial College London’s decision to name the Central Library after Professor Abdus Salam signifies their recognition of his outstanding achievements and the profound impact he has had on the institution and the field of physics.

It is a tribute that aims to inspire and foster the pursuit of knowledge among students, researchers, and the wider academic community. By celebrating Professor Salam’s legacy, the university aims to ensure that his remarkable contributions to science continue to be recognized and remembered for generations to come.