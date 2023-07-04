New Salaries of Chief Justice and Supreme Court Judges After 20% Increment

On Tuesday, Interim President Sadiq Sanjrani issued a directive to raise the salaries of Supreme Court judges, marking a significant development in the remuneration of the judiciary.

The order, officially known as the “Salary of Judges of the Supreme Court Order, 2023,” entails an increase in the monthly salary of the Chief Justice of Pakistan to Rs. 1,229,189.

The acting president’s decision aims to acknowledge the crucial role and responsibilities shouldered by the Chief Justice.

Additionally, the order stipulates that other judges of the apex court will now receive a monthly salary of Rs. 1,161,163.

This adjustment reflects the government’s recognition of the expertise and dedication exhibited by the esteemed judges in upholding justice and interpreting the law.

The notification explicitly states that the acting president has exercised the powers vested in the office to make these changes.

The revised salaries, as outlined in the order, take effect immediately, superseding the previous order that determined the judges’ remuneration.

The notification also confirms the repeal of the “Salary of Judges of the Supreme Court Order, 2022 (PO No. 1 of 2022).”

Under the previous order, the Chief Justice of Pakistan received a monthly salary of Rs. 1,024,324, while other judges were compensated with Rs. 967,636 per month.

