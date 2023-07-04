CDA Aims to Complete All Major Road Projects Before Elections

The Capital Development Authority (CDA) is scrambling to finish five mega-development projects. According to a media report, the civic agency aims to finish them before the current government’s term ends.

Bhara Kahu Bypass, IJP Road, Margalla Avenue, 10th Avenue, and Islamabad Expressway extension are megaprojects approaching completion.

Regarding this update, an official told the media:

The federal government has given strong directives to the civic agency to complete these multi-billion projects in the coming weeks. Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif is willing to inaugurate them before expiry of the constitutional term of the National Assembly. He has been taking keen interest in these projects and obtaining their progress report on monthly basis.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif launched the Bhara Kahu Bypass project in October 2022 which is under construction. Additionally, the construction of a 10.4-kilometer section of Margallah Avenue between GT Road and D-12 is also underway.

Furthermore, the civic agency and the National Logistics Cell (NLC) recently completed the IJP Road remodeling and expansion project. The Islamabad Expressway expansion from Koral to T-Chowk on GT Road is also ongoing.

The civic agency is also working on another development project to repair and improve roads in Shah Allah Ditta, Golra, Sangjani, Sarai Kharboza, Gokina, Mandla, Bari Imam, Sanjalian, Banigala, Phulgran, Sakreela, Naiabadi, Huzaifa Town, and Malpur.

CDA is struggling to meet ambitious deadlines due to several hurdles. “We have no doubt that all five mega projects will be completed in the next few weeks,” the official stated. He added that Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif will inaugurate all these projects.