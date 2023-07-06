Smoking in Islamabad’s Hiking Trails Will Now be Considered a Crime

By Imad Ali Jan | Published Jul 6, 2023
The Capital Development Authority (CDA) has taken a major step to curb forest fires in the Margalla Hills National Park (MHNP) in Islamabad.

According to the details, the authority has imposed a ban on smoking on all hiking trails located in the Himalayan foothills in the federal capital, Islamabad.

While announcing the ban, CDA Chairman, Noor ul Amin Mengal, stated that the authority has decided to make one of the most attractive points a smoke-free zone.

“Smoking on all hiking trails in Islamabad will be considered a crime. All trails are now declared smoke-free zones,” wrote Noor ul Amin.

It is important to mention that earlier this year, the CDA imposed a ban on all recreational activities in Margalla Hills to prevent forest fires, littering, and air pollution.

In April, the additional district magistrate implemented Section 144 in the Margalla Hills National Park following a massive fire that broke out in the area.

In August of last year, the Environment Wing of the Capital Development Authority (CDA) opened a new hiking trail in Margalla Hills for hikers and tourists.

