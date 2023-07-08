Karachi Police Bust Fake Online Bike Service Gang Robbing Citizens

In a successful operation by the Special Investigation Unit (SIU), the Karachi Police apprehended a group of four individuals in Yousuf Plaza last Saturday. This group was deceiving and robbing unsuspecting citizens by posing as riders for an online bike service.

The arrested individuals, namely Waqas, Kamran, Imran, and Muhammad Rahman were taken into custody. During the operation, the police confiscated four pistols, two motorcycles, and helmets adorned with printed logos.

According to Sindh Superintendent of Police (SSP) SIU Junaid Sheikh, the group targeted people who had recently withdrawn money from ATMs. Disguised as riders for an online bike service, they would then proceed to rob unsuspecting victims. Furthermore, it was discovered that they were involved in various other street crimes.

Although two of their accomplices managed to escape, the apprehended individuals admitted to their involvement in numerous thefts across Shah Faisal, Nazimabad, and Korangi. These individuals have a history of multiple arrests and have previously served time in prison.

Investigations are ongoing with the individuals who were arrested. One of the group members, Rahman, had been involved in drug trafficking in the Rehmania Masjid area of Karachi before transitioning into robbery.