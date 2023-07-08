Nissan to Launch Two New Electric Cars in 2026

Nissan, a famous Japanese car company known for making innovative and reliable vehicles, is making exciting changes to its plant in Mississippi, United States (US).

It is investing $500 million to transform it into a major hub for producing electric vehicles (EVs) in North America. Up until now, the plant has been making cars that run on gasoline since 2003. But now, it will focus on making EVs instead.

By the mid-2020s, Nissan plans to start making a bunch of different EVs for its Nissan and Infiniti brands.

The Canton facility in Mississippi is expected to be the heart of Nissan’s EV plans for the next five to six years. The company will bring new technology and platforms to this plant.

Nissan already has experience making EVs, as it successfully launched the Leaf hatchback over ten years ago.

The EVs that come out of the Canton plant will employ advanced technology. They will offer attractive features such as next-gen connectivity and stylish designs.

At first, the plant will continue to produce gasoline-powered Altima sedans, but it will also start making EVs. The production plan shows that the first EVs from Canton will be two electric sedans in 2026. Then, in 2027 and 2028, the Japanese automaker will launch two electric crossovers.

To manufacture these new EV models, the plant is going to expand its facilities. It will add areas for the assembly of battery packs and other important parts.

While the company has not said exactly when it will stop the production of gasoline-powered cars altogether, the person in charge of production and engineering at Nissan North America said that all the new things he knows about for the Canton plant are EVs. It means that the plant will focus more on making electric cars in the future.