Rs. 1.07 Crore Stolen From Ex DG ISI’s Brother’s House

Former DG ISI, Lieutenant General (retired) Faiz Hameed’s brother, Najaf Hameed, had his house burglarized, resulting in the theft of Rs. 1.07 crore in cash, as well as an iPhone 13 Pro.

Najaf Hameed has nominated his two former employees in the First Information Report (FIR).

The FIR registered at Neela Police Station in Chakwal district on July 13 stated that Aashiq Hussain and Maqsood Ahmed had been employed as domestic workers for a long time and were responsible for taking care of the house.

As per the FIR, Najaf Hameed had visited Lahore on April 6 for medical treatment and returned to his ancestral home in Chakwal on April 24 after the operation. Upon opening his safe and briefcase to retrieve his medical documents, he discovered that Rs. 1.07 crore in cash and an iPhone 13 Pro were missing from the briefcase.

Najaf Hameed wrote in the complaint, while nominating the domestic workers, that both employees had been responsible for taking care of the house in his absence, as all the household responsibilities were entrusted to them during his absence, during which the money and mobile phone went missing.

The FIR also mentioned that after conducting inquiries with all the residents of the house, the two employees were found to be the primary suspects. The police have initiated legal action in this regard.