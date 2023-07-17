Honor Play 40C Launched With 90Hz Display and 5G for $126

Honor’s Play 40 series continues to expand after every few months. The Play 40 Plus launched in October last year, the Play 40 5G came out in China in May, and the vanilla Play 40 was released earlier this month.

Now Honor has launched an even cheaper phone in the series, the Play 40C.

Design and Display

The Play 40C’s screen is a 6.65-inch TFT LCD with 720p resolution (1612 x 720) and a 90Hz refresh rate for smooth scrolling. The touch sampling rate is also 90Hz and the screen covers 70% of the NTSC color gamut.

The fingerprint sensor is mounted on the side atop the power button.

Internals and Software

Since it is a budget 5G device, it is powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 480+ SoC which brings 5G connectivity for cheap. You can have up to 6 GB RAM and 128 GB storage and there is a memory card slot for storage expansion.

For software, you get Android 13 with MagicOS 7.1 on top with Google apps and services intact.

Cameras

There is only a single 13MP camera on the back that is capable of recording 1080p videos at 30 FPS. In comparison, the vanilla Play 40 has a secondary 2MP depth sensor on the back to aid with portrait shots.

The front camera on both phones is a 5MP shooter capable of 1080p video recording.

Battery and Pricing

The battery and charging tech remains the same as well. It is the same 5,200 mAh power cell with support for 10W wired charging.

The Honor Play 40C will be available in Magic Night Black, Ink Jade Green, and Sky Blue color options for a starting price of $126 in China.

Honor Play 40C Specifications