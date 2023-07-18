Here Are Complete Gazettes of FBISE Class 9 and 10 Annual Exams Results

The Federal Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (FBISE) announced the results of matriculation part-I and part-II exams today.

Federal Education Minister, Rana Tanveer Hussain, awarded the DMCs to top-performing students in an official ceremony held at FBISE’s headquarters in Islamabad.

Although the results have been declared, students are unable to view their results because the board’s website is taking ages to load.

However, they can view their results directly from the official gazettes which are attached below.

SSC-I

SSC-II

The students can also view the results on FBISE’s official website. They can also check the results by sending an SMS on 5050 with the following format: FB(Space)[Roll Number]. They can also call FBISE at 051 9269555-59.

The FBISE has also sent the results to the candidates through SMS, provided they had mentioned their mobile phone numbers in their admission forms.