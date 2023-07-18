Tesla to Introduce Solar Charging for Its Cars to Lower Electric Bills

Tesla is gearing up to introduce “Charge On Solar” feature to make electric vehicles (EVs) more sustainable.

Famed for its EVs and solar technologies, the company announced that Tesla owners can now charge their cars completely with excess solar energy from Tesla’s Powerwall system. This will change EV charging and lower their carbon footprint.

The Tesla vehicle and Powerwall home battery system require modifications for the “Charge On Solar” feature. Tesla owners need version 2023.26 or later to use this eco-friendly charging feature. Also, the Tesla mobile app requires an upgrade to the 4.22.5 version to synchronize the car and Powerwall.

Tesla app users can enable “Charge On Solar” after these changes. The functionality lets users establish charge limitations and choose their charging location. This level of customization lets consumers match their EV charging to their energy demands.

Tesla vehicles with the “Charge On Solar” option can constantly check the charging status to optimize energy consumption. The system adjusts charging every ten seconds. Users can also plan solar charging for enhanced energy control and save utility bills.

Note that only Tesla Powerwalls have this feature. For now, “Charge On Solar” is unavailable to third-party solar power system owners.