Rs. 4.9 Billion IJP Road Draws Public Anger Over Poor Construction [Video]

The much-hyped Rs. 4.9 billion IJP Road project, renamed as Colonel Sher Khan Shaheed Road, in Islamabad, has raised eyebrows for all the wrong reasons.

Only a month after its inauguration, the road’s poor construction and inferior carpeting have left the public furious, questioning the massive expenditure of funds on what seems to be a mediocre infrastructure.

یہ IJP روڈ پر ڈبل روڈ والا flyover ہے، جسکا ابھی ابھی افتتاح ہوا ہے اور حالت دیکھیں اب؟ کس بے دردی سے عوام کا پیسہ ناقص کنسٹرکشن میں استمال ہو رہا ہے ہر طرف، کبھی پل گھرتے ہیں، کبھی روڈ میں کھڈے، کبھی دیواریں گرجاتی ہے وغیرہ چونکہ کرپشن اس ملک کا رواج ہے، تو خدارا ایک بل ایسا… pic.twitter.com/gwViRNjcfs — Islamabadies (@Islamabadies) July 19, 2023

The road, which was supposed to provide convenience to commuters, has fallen short of expectations.

A video recently surfaced on social media showing unsettling waves and cracks in the carpeting, revealing defects in the construction process.

Several citizens in the comment section of the video have questioned the competence of those responsible for the project’s construction.

Following the inauguration last month, authorities initiated a redesigning process for the Colonel Sher Khan Shaheed Road, formerly IJP road, to address several issues and improve the road safety features.

As part of the redesign, four protected U-turns and eight overhead bridges are being added to newly (also poorly) constructed road.

Pedestrian bridges will also be built near NUTECH University, Railway Carriage, Mandi Mor, and Katarian. Additionally, service lanes for motorcyclists will be constructed along IJP Road, ensuring safer and more efficient transportation options.