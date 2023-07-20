Islamabad Police Bans Motorcycle Entry in Red Zone

Due to security reasons, motorcycle entry into the red zone has been banned.

According to an official tweet from Islamabad Capital Territory Police (ICTP), a shuttle service has been rolled out from three points to enter the red zone. The points include Serena Chowk, Parade Avenue, and Marriott Chowk. The authorities have advised people not to take motorcycles inside.

This ban has been imposed till the 12th of Muharram (Monday, July 31). The citizens are requested to cooperate with the police in this regard. The department is taking all measures to ensure law and order in the city.

The Islamabad Capital Territory Police (ICTP) is issuing suspension notices for driving licenses of e-challan defaulters.

According to a recent report, thousands of lawbreakers have submitted their e-challans. The department has issued over 50,000 fines to motorcyclists driving without helmets.

According to a PR officer, the vehicles of e-challan violators are being tracked and impounded at various police stations using Safe City cameras. The remaining defaulters are being intimated via text messages and phone calls to pay their fines immediately.