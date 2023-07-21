LDA Takes Action Against 12 Illegal Housing Societies in Lahore

The Private Housing Scheme (PHS) wing of the Lahore Development Authority (LDA) carried out a large-scale operation targeting 12 illegal housing schemes and land subdivisions.

Led by Deputy Director Ali Sikho, the operation was executed with the support of a substantial contingent of police and LDA staff on Raiwind Road.

The team took decisive action by demolishing the roads and sewerage systems of the illegal land subdivisions.

Among the affected areas were the land subdivision located near a public school on Raiwind Road, the one near a mill on Raiwind Road, the land subdivision at the backside of Dream Housing Scheme on Raiwind Road, Almadina Town, Ali Park, and Hammad Garden.

Additionally, the team took further measures by sealing the offices of the land subdivisions near a marriage hall on Raiwind Road, as well as those of Gulberg Town, Azan Park, Ahad Homes, and Royal City.

The operation was part of the authorities’ efforts to combat illegal housing schemes and ensure compliance with regulations and laws pertaining to land development.

By demolishing the infrastructure of these unauthorized schemes, the authorities aim to prevent any further unauthorized construction and safeguard the interests of the public.