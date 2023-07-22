Infinix GT 10 Pro Appears With Nothing Phone-Like LEDs and Color Changing Back

Earlier in the week, insider details leaked via gsmarena suggested that Infinix plans to release a gaming-focused smartphone, the Infinix GT 10 Pro, in early August.

Accompanying this report were images featuring the Infinix GT 10 Pro in Cyber Black and Mirage Silver color variants, boasting a Cyber Mecha design. The GT 10 Pro has now emerged in fresh teasers, exhibiting the dynamic mini LEDs on its back panel.

These LEDs form a “unique and interactive backlight interface”, illuminating when users launch a game. They also activate via new notifications and function as a charging status indicator.

One of the teasers demonstrates the Mirage Silver model of the Infinix GT 10 Pro, where the color-changing back panel transitions to shades of steel blue and dusty pink upon exposure to sunlight or any UV light.

While Infinix hasn’t yet revealed a comprehensive list of specifications for the GT 10 Pro, a leaked image of the smartphone’s retail box confirms that it will feature 8 GB (+8 GB virtual) RAM and 256 GB storage.

The device will come pre-loaded with Android 13-based XOS 13, promising a “clean environment” free of “unnecessary bloatware and irritating advertisements.”

The Infinix GT 10 Pro is only a few weeks away from launch so we expect to hear even more information soon enough. Since Infinix is a major brand in Pakistan, there is a high chance this gaming phone will land in our local market as well.

Source: gsmarena