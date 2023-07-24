Indian Soldier Sentenced to 10 Years Imprisonment For Sharing State Secrets With Pakistan

A military court in India has handed down a decade-long imprisonment to an Indian Army soldier for sharing classified information about northern border operations with a staff member of the Pakistan embassy in New Delhi.

An Indian officer led the military trial, where the soldier received a sentence of 10 years and 10 months for sending confidential information to a Pakistani, according to defense officials.

The soldier was communicating with Abid Husain, also known as Naik Abid, a Pakistani citizen employed at the High Commission for Pakistan in the Indian capital.

The soldier shared a range of documents with him. These documents included the schedule of his assigned guard duty and details about the activities of his formation. He also attempted to provide information on the formation’s vehicles and their movement during the COVID-19 lockdown period.

It is worth noting the soldier only had access to minor information, as claimed by the Indian media.

The punishment will, however, need to be ratified by the appropriate higher authorities before it becomes final.