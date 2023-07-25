Rawalpindi Police Issues Traffic Plan For Muharram Processions

The Rawalpindi City Traffic Police (CTP) has issued a traffic plan for the next few days due to Muharram processions.

The processions will take place at various points across the city on July 26 (7th of Muharram), July 29 (10th of Muharram), and July 30 (11th of Muharram).

On July 26 (7th of Muharram), the procession will commence after Maghrib and continue until Fajr the next day. Nishtar Street, Kuri Road, Chah Sultan, Sadiqabad Road, Committee Chowk, Jamia Majid Road, and a few others main avenues will be closed.

The detailed traffic plan for the day is as follows:

On July 29 (10th of Muharram), the procession will begin from Imam Bargah Yadgar Hussain and Imam Bargah Col. Maqbool Hussain at 7 AM and continue until Isha time.

Accordingly, main roads including 5th Road, Commercial Market, Asghar Mall Road, Banni Chowk, Jamia Masjid Road, Fawara Chowk, and Committee Chowk, among others will be closed to traffic. Also, Tench Road, Dhamial Road, and Mughalabad Road will be closed to traffic.

The detailed plan for July 29 is as follows:

Murree Road Area

Tench Bhata Area

On July 30 (11th of Muharram) the procession will take place at the Peshawar Road area, from 02:00 PM until Isha time. As a result, Peshawar Road, ABL Street, Misrial Road, and Hali Road will be closed to traffic.

The details of the traffic plan are as follows:

While Muharram holidays do not usually see traffic jams in the twin cities, travelers are still advised to plan their journeys accordingly.