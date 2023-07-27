AirSial Announces Jobs in Multiple Departments Across Pakistan

AirSial, Pakistan’s rapidly expanding private airline, has announced multiple job vacancies in various departments across four major cities.

According to the details, the airline is currently seeking talented professionals in Sialkot, Lahore, Islamabad, and Karachi.

Open positions in the commercial department include Revenue Management Analyst (Male), Marketing Executive (Male), Customer Sales Coordinator (Female), and Brand Executive (Male). The application deadline for these opportunities is 30 July 2023.

The finance and procurement department is also hiring for positions, which include Finance Coordinator Revenue, Finance Associate Taxation, Deputy Manager Finance, and Finance Coordinator Payments. Interested candidates have until 30 July 2023 to apply.

For those interested in operations, the airline is offering exciting roles within the operations control department. The openings include Cabin Crew Experienced A320/A330, Lead Cabin Crew A320/A330, and Manager Training – Cockpit Crew. The deadline for applications for the first two positions is 3 August 2023, while candidates for the Manager Training role must apply by 31 July 2023.

Interested candidates are encouraged to apply through AirSial’s official website, specifically through the career section at airsial.com/careers. Applicants should prepare their CVs and relevant documents for submission.