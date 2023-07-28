Private Hospital’s Operation Theatre in Islamabad Sealed After Patient’s Tragic Death

Officials from the Islamabad Healthcare Regulatory Authority (IHRA) have taken strong action in response to a patient’s death during a routine ankle surgery at a private health facility in the city. The IHRA has sealed one of the operation theatres and asked the Zimri Hospital G-8 administration and surgeon Dr. Fareedullah Zimri to explain their positions as part of the ongoing investigation.

The incident occurred on July 12, 2023, when 54-year-old Muhammad Sajid was brought to the orthopedic health facility for ankle surgery following a fracture. Tragically, during the surgery, Sajid experienced a cardiac arrest and passed away despite efforts by the medical team to revive him.

Sajid’s son filed a complaint with the healthcare authority, urging them to conduct a thorough investigation into the matter to ascertain the actual causes leading to his father’s untimely demise. According to the complainant, the hospital administration failed to conduct a comprehensive evaluation of the patient’s fitness for the surgery.

Additionally, the family was not informed when the patient collapsed during the procedure, and efforts to summon another anesthetist from PIMS Islamabad were unsuccessful as the patient passed away before their arrival.

The private hospital in question is registered with IHRA, and it was discovered that although the facility has an Intensive Care Unit (ICU), it had not been used to treat any patients.

This unfortunate incident highlights the critical need for a thorough medical evaluation before surgical procedures and effective communication with patients and their families during medical emergencies. As the IHRA carries out the investigation, the healthcare community and the public await its findings and hope that lessons will be learned to prevent such tragedies in the future.