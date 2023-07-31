Dubai’s Madame Tussauds Debuts Wax Figure of Pakistan’s Former PM Benazir Bhutto

A wax figure of Benazir Bhutto, Pakistan’s first female Prime Minister, was unveiled at Madame Tussauds in Dubai on Sunday. The figure now stands alongside wax statues of other global leaders in the museum.

Benazir held the Prime Minister’s office in Pakistan twice. Her life came to an abrupt end in December 2007 when she was assassinated after a political rally, only weeks away from a general election. Notably, she was the first woman to lead a Muslim-majority nation.

ALSO READ Punjab Officially Announces Annual Matric Results

The unveiling ceremony was also attended by Benazir’s son, Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari, who is currently serving as the Foreign Minister of Pakistan. He was in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) on an official visit and expressed his gratitude to Madame Tussauds during his address at the event.

Previously, Bilawal viewed another wax statue of his late mother at Madame Tussauds in London. At the unveiling ceremony in Dubai, he recollected his family’s decade-long residence in Dubai while in exile, reflecting on their close ties with the city.

ALSO READ Chinese President Xi Jinping’s Special Envoy to Land in Pakistan Tomorrow

According to Bilawal, Benazir’s statue symbolizes his mother’s contributions as an advocate for democracy, freedom, and women’s rights in Pakistan and worldwide.

He concluded the ceremony by thanking the team at Madame Tussauds for their efforts in creating this tribute to his mother.