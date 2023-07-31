Toyota Hilux GR Sport Gets Beefier and More Powerful in Australia

Toyota Australia will soon launch the Hilux GR Sport with a beefier look and a more powerful engine. According to the details, the new model will have the most powerful diesel engine in an Australian Hilux, along with some suspension upgrades.

The engine is the same 1GD 2.8 liter turbodiesel, however, in this model, it produces 221 horsepower instead of 201 in other variants, and 550 Nm of torque instead of 500 in other variants. The power goes to the rear wheels or all four wheels — depending on the driving mode — via a six-speed automatic gearbox.

The Hilux GR Sport sits on the same “wide-track” platform as the Hilux Rogue, with a 15 mm height increase and a track width increase of 135 mm in front and 155 mm in the rear compared to lesser models.

The revised suspension allows for better off-roading. The sporty flagship has KYB monotube shock absorbers with a larger piston diameter and a different front coil and rear leaf spring tune than the Rogue. Removing the rear sway bar improves axle articulation and ground contact on rough surfaces.

Appearance-wise, the black mesh grille with the “TOYOTA” script emblem and GR badge adds style. A new front bumper has fog lamp bezels, a silver lower molding, and a skid plate. The extra track width is housed in large black fender flares with front aero vents to reduce wheel-arch turbulence.

GR Sport Hilux has powder-coated 2mm steel heavy-duty rock rails to protect the door sills and vehicle underbody. The back has red recovery points, a black bumper, and a pre-installed towbar, towball, and trailer wiring harness.

The HiLux GR Sport has a rally-inspired leather steering wheel with paddle shifters, a red center stripe, and a GR emblem. The front sports seats have GR emblems, grey stitching, and red seat belts.

It has an upgraded nine-speaker JBL stereo system, aluminum pedals, a new “Technical Mesh” dashboard trim, a GR Sport shift lever, and all-weather floor mats.

All of the upgrades come at a hefty price tag. According to the report, the Hilux GR Sport will cost over Rs. 14 million. Hilux Revo GR-S was recently launched in Pakistan as the new flagship variant.

However, unlike Australia’s GR Sport variant, the GR-S is merely an appearance package that costs a whopping Rs. 2 million more than the Australian variant. Nonetheless, Like Australia, Hilux remains one of the best-selling vehicles in Pakistan.