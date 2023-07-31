Suzuki Announces Finance Plan and Discount Offer for WagonR

Pak Suzuki Motor Company (PSMC) has announced a car exchange financing offer and a big discount on WagonR in an effort to attract buyers.

The offer includes a Rs. 100,000 bonus upon the exchange of an old car with a new WagonR. Although, it does not mention which models will be accepted for an exchange.

The financing deal adds entails the following benefits:

Fixed-rate of 22.99%

Insurance rate of 1.9%

5-year installment tenure and current ex-factory price

Rs. 100,000 exchange bonus

Free registration

Free 1-year maintenance

The offer is applicable to all WagonR variants. Additionally, while the company has not specified an end date for this offer, it is available for a limited time only and on a small number of units.

Production Issues Continue

Pak Suzuki Motor Company (PSMC) has decided to suspend motorcycle assembly for 16 days due to a lack of inventory. An official notice states that motorcycle assembly will be halted from July 31 til August 15.

By August 15, Suzuki will have observed 40 non-production days within three months. As a result, the company has sustained a severe decline in sales and revenue due to intermittent production pauses.

ALSO READ Revealed: Kia Sorento Facelift Borrows Styling Queues from EV 9

The government has eased import restrictions for the automobile sector. Although, the lowered demand for economy cars due to intermittent production pauses, price, and tax rate hikes will likely continue to weigh down on car sales.