2024 Toyota Land Cruiser Prado Unveiled With Modern-Retro Styling and Hybrid Technology

At long last, Toyota has unveiled the 250 Series 2024 Land Cruiser Prado. The Japanese carmaker went “back to basics” to build a “simple and sturdy vehicle that can be trusted by customers to fulfill their lifestyle choices and practical needs” with the Light Duty model.

The Prado, 300 Series Land Cruiser, and current Lexus GX and LX share the GA-F variant of the Toyota New Global Architecture (TNGA). The new Prado has 50% more frame rigidity and 30% more total rigidity than its predecessor.

It will feature double wishbone suspension up front with twin-tube shocks and a multi-link rear with coil springs. Toyota claims superior fundamental suspension performance and wheel articulation in the new model.

This Prado is the first in the line of new-generation off-roaders to use electric power steering and the Stabiliser Disconnect Mechanism (SDM), which alters the front stabilizer state for off-road performance and on-road handling stability. Other rough-terrain systems include Multi-Terrain Monitor and Multi-Terrain Select.

The new Prado is larger than its predecessor, measuring 4,925 mm in length (+100 mm), 1,980 mm wide (+95 mm), and 1,870 mm in height (+20 mm), with a 2,850 mm wheelbase (+60 mm). With these measurements, the new Prado is now closer in size to the full-sized Land Cruiser.

The boxy, angular Prado resembles the GX with its prominent wheel arches, stepped beltline, narrow pillars, and elevated bonnet. The 250 Series has two front-end choices — one inspired by the 70 Series with circular headlamps and edge-mounted turn signals, while the other has modern, squared-off headlights.

Both versions include a rectangular grille, skid plate, and square-themed intake mesh. Large side mirrors and black body cladding extend down the sides, while the retro-inspired option adds roof rails and side stairs. Both have the same taillights and a skid plate under a rugged boot lip.

The 250 Series interior is the same in all versions. Toyota claims a low beltline, cowl, and instrument panel top surface, while the enhanced mirror-to-mirror breadth has increased visibility.

The manufacturer didn’t incorporate all features in the dashboard’s big touchscreen, making controls easy to use from the driver’s seat. The three-zone climate system, drive modes, four-wheel drive system, and media playback are regulated by physical buttons and knobs.

A hefty steering wheel and computerized instrument cluster are driver-centric. Toyota Safety Sense and three rows of seats are standard in the new Prado.

The 250 Series Land Cruiser Prado has five powertrain options, depending on the market. The off-road SUV in North America and China is powered by a hybridized T24A-FTS 2.4 liter turbocharged four-cylinder petrol engine with 326 horsepower (hp) and 630 Newton-meters (Nm) of torque, linked to an eight-speed direct shift automatic transmission.

The Middle East, Eastern Europe, and selected markets use a non-hybrid T24A-FTS with 278 hp and 430 Nm with a Direct Shift-8AT.

Australia and Western Europe get a 1GD-FTV 2.8-liter inline-four turbodiesel with a 48-volt mild hybrid system with 201 hp, and 500 Nm of torque with the same transmission.

Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Japan, the Middle East, and other chosen regions get the same 1GD-FTV without the mild hybrid system but with the same gearbox and equivalent outputs.

The base variants may get a 2TR-FE 2.7 liter naturally-aspirated inline four-cylinder petrol engine with 161 hp and 246 Nm of torque. Eastern Europe, Japan, and other regions will get a six-speed Super-ECT automatic gearbox with this motor.

The pricing and other details of the upcoming Prado will be revealed upon the official launch.