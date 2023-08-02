Hujjaj of Recent Hajj to be Paid Back Rs. 185,000 Each

The Standing Committee on Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony was informed on Wednesday that an amount of Rs. 185,000 is being paid back to Hujjaj of the recent Hajj.

The information was given by officials of the Ministry of Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony during the meeting of the Standing Committee on Religious Affairs and Inter-Faith Harmony held today in Parliament House.

The meeting was presided over by the Chairman of the Standing Committee Syed Imran Ahmad Shah. The committee was informed that Rs. 1,175,000 were received from the pilgrims of the regular Hajj Scheme, during the Hajj 2023. Thereafter, Rs. 55,000 was paid back to the Hujjaj before their departure to Saudi Arabia.

On the other hand, the Hujjaj who performed the Hajj under hardship quota were asked to deposit Rs. 1,120,000. Now, the government has decided to pay back Rs. 12,000 per head to those Hujjaj who did not live in Markazia of Madina Al Munawarra. Similarly, Rs. 21,000 per head shall be given back to those who did not travel by rail between Makkah and Madina. Moreover, Rs. 97,000 per head shall be paid back to all of the Hujjaj who performed the Hajj during 2023.

Hence, the Hujjaj of the regular scheme will receive up to Rs. 185,000 per head. The committee appreciated the efforts of the Federal Minister for Religious Affairs Senator Muhammad Talha Mahmood.