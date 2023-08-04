UK Tells Pakistani Students to Apply Early for Student Visas

The British High Commission has been proactively reaching out to Pakistani students, urging them to apply for United Kingdom (UK) visas promptly. The UK Visas and Immigration (UKVI) agency has shown strong support for Pakistani students aspiring to study in the UK.

Considering the expected surge in demand for UK student visas, especially in August, students are advised to apply online as soon as they receive their Certificate of Acceptance for Study from their chosen educational institution. This will help prevent potential delays and allow ample time for travel arrangements before courses commence in September.

While applying for their visas, students need to exercise caution and ensure all necessary information and documents are provided. Any inaccuracies or missing details in the applications might lead to longer processing times.

The UKVI representative at the British High Commission has stressed the significance of early applications and submission of all requested documents, particularly during the busy summer period when both tourists and students are applying in large numbers. The UK takes pride in being a sought-after destination for students seeking higher education.

Jane Marriott, the newly-appointed British High Commissioner in Pakistan, presented her credentials to President Arif Alvi on Thursday and has already commenced her duties in the country. She stands as the first female envoy from the UK to serve in Pakistan in the 75 years of diplomatic relations between the two nations.