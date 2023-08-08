Dubai Launches Online Portal to Pay Fines and Lift Travel Ban

Dubai Public Prosecution has rolled out the “Smart Fine Payment,” an online platform allowing convicted criminals to settle their fines.

According to the details, anyone who clears their fine through this portal will be able to lift their travel ban automatically.

The digital service targets convicted individuals who are only subjected to fines and not imprisonment. Once these fines are settled online, any associated search orders are immediately revoked, along with the automatic removal of travel bans post-judgment.

Shamsa Salem Al Marri, Director of Strategic Planning and Institutional Excellence, explained that the “Smart Fine Payment” service is in line with Dubai’s ‘Services 360’ policy.

Payment Process

Dubai Public Prosecution has laid out three methods for beneficiaries to clear their fines:

Beneficiaries receive a direct link via SMS. Clicking on this link directs them to a secure login page. After authentication using their digital ID, fines can be settled electronically.

Beneficiaries have the option to use specialized payment terminals that accept both electronic payments and cash. The devices are designed to accept notes of all denominations until the entire fine amount is settled.

For those who prefer online avenues, fines can be paid directly on the Public Prosecution’s website . Logging in with a digital ID gives access to the payment portal.

Upon successful completion of the payment process, individuals receive an official confirmation SMS from Dubai Public Prosecution. The message verifies the cancellation of any arrest mandates and travel bans.

Once the court’s decision is confirmed, the police department is informed about the termination of search orders and travel restrictions.