Interpol Arrests Three Pakistanis in Abu Dhabi

By Salman Ahmed | Published Aug 9, 2023 | 1:03 pm

Interpol and Federal Investigation Agency (FIA), in a joint operation, arrested three Pakistani suspects in Abu Dhabi, UAE, linked to serious crimes.

The suspects, named Qamar Abbas, Mehtab Khan, and Dost Ali, were subsequently shifted to Lahore. According to the details, Qamar was on Gujarat Police’s radar, while Mehtab and Dost were sought by police in Bahawalnagar and Dera Ghazi Khan.

All three faced charges related to murder and robbery, leading to international alerts being issued for their capture. Once in Pakistan, they were handed to the relevant local police by FIA’s Immigration Wing.

The successful operation was conducted by Interpol’s teams in Islamabad and Abu Dhabi. An FIA spokesperson lauded Interpol’s National Central Bureau (NCB) for its efforts to nab criminals who escape overseas.

In June, Interpol conducted another operation in UAE leading to the arrest of three wanted suspects by the Faisalabad Police.

The operation was conducted by FIA’s NCB, also called Interpol Pakistan. The suspects were transferred to Pakistan soon after their arrest.

>