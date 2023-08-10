Afghanistan’s Ministry of Vice and Virtue to Ban Witchcraft and Black Magic

The Taliban government has announced plans to impose a ban on practices like witchcraft, black magic, amulets, and what they refer to as ‘false feet.’

The spokesperson for the Ministry of Vice and Virtue, Mohammad Sidik Akif Mahajar, shed light on this decision.

Mehajer explained that while these customs, especially charms (known as Tawiz), were traditionally seen as religious practices, they have now turned into commercial ventures.

The market for these items and practices has grown, potentially exploiting those who believe in their powers, he said.

Mehajer also pointed out the societal impact of these practices. According to him, they have been a source of strife in households, causing disagreements and tensions between couples (husband and wife).

Some people even say that their personal misfortunes or damages to their homes were a direct result of witchcraft or sorcery, he added.