This OnePlus Phone Will Have More RAM Than You’ll Ever Need

The long-standing rumors about the OnePlus Ace 2 Pro, set to debut on August 16, have been confirmed as true. OnePlus has officially disclosed that the Ace 2 Pro will indeed feature an impressive 24 GB of LPDDR5X RAM.

That much RAM sure isn’t necessary on a smartphone, but it does make for a good headline.

While the storage capacity for the 24 GB RAM variant has not been disclosed by OnePlus, AnTuTu suggests it will be equipped with a generous 1 TB of onboard storage. Additionally, an alternative version with 16 GB of RAM will be available, possibly offering either 256 GB or 512 GB of storage, although this detail has not been confirmed.

OnePlus has previously provided confirmation that the Ace 2 Pro is set to run on the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC, boasting a 6.74″ 120Hz 1.5K OLED display. This screen supports HDR10+ and offers a pixel density of 450 ppi.

ALSO READ OnePlus Foldable Phone Gets a Design Refresh Ahead of Launch

The device will draw power from a 5,000 mAh battery, which is advertised to achieve a full charge in just 17 minutes using the included 150W GaN charger. Notably, this charger also extends support for 45W USB PD charging. There is no word on wireless charging just yet.

As the official unveiling of the device remains six days away, OnePlus is likely to gradually disclose additional features of the Ace 2 Pro, aiming to generate heightened anticipation and excitement surrounding its launch.

ALSO READ OnePlus Foldable Phone Launch Delayed Due to Screen Issues

Keep in mind that the OnePlus Ace 2 Pro will simply be a Chinese variant of a phone that will likely have a more familiar name in the international market.

Via: gsmarena