Dubai Launches New Entry Permit System

Dubai’s General Directorate of Residency and Foreigners Affairs (GDRFA) has officially launched a new entry permit for citizens of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) countries.

The GDRFA said that the online permit is designed to make it easier for GCC residents to enter the country and streamline administrative procedures.

Eligibility Criteria

Applicants must possess a work and residency card detailing their profession.

Consistent and positive residency status for a minimum of one year is required.

Required Documents for the New Entry Permit

The original passport of the applicant.

The original residence permit issued by a GCC member country, to be presented upon arrival.

A valid civil or labor card.

How to Apply

Log in to the smart services portal using your UAE Pass or designated username.

Select the relevant service for your permit application.

Fill out the application form completely.

Dubai Entry Permit Fee

A fee of AED 250, along with an additional 5 percent VAT, will be applicable.

Please be advised that the permit will become valid 48 hours after you apply for it.