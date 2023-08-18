GC University and US Embassy Announce English Access Micro Scholarship Program

Government College University (GCU) Hyderabad has unveiled a golden opportunity for youngsters hailing from low-income households with the initiation of the two-year English Access Micro Scholarship Program.

In collaboration with the United States (US) Embassy in Islamabad, this educational venture aims to empower disadvantaged children by enhancing their English language proficiency.

The program is applicable to both male and female candidates aged 13 to 16, the program offers a unique chance to develop language skills essential for academic and personal growth.

The program’s courses are scheduled from 3:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m., ensuring accessibility for students with various schedules.

Aspiring participants have until 23 August to submit their applications, while interviews for the selection process are set to transpire on 28 August.

The English Access Micro Scholarship Program gives participants English skills that may lead to better jobs and educational prospects.

Participants also gain the ability to compete for and participate in future exchanges and study in the US. Since its inception in 2004, approximately 150,000 students in more than 80 countries have participated in the Program.