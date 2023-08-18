University Lecturer Forced to Resign After Found Guilty of Sexual Harassment

Khyber Medical University (KMU) in Peshawar has taken stringent action against harassment and corruption within its ranks.

A Grade 18 lecturer at KMU has been compelled to resign following allegations and subsequent findings of harassment.

ALSO READ Outgoing Chief Minister Sindh Orders to Open Underpass in Karachi on August 21

This incident follows the recent dismissal of a Grade 21 professor on charges of plagiarism, reinforcing the university’s commitment to academic integrity.

The university’s Anti-Harassment Committee has exhibited its dedication by promptly addressing complaints from both staff and students.

KMU Vice-Chancellor (VC), Professor Dr. Zia ul Haq, emphasized that the institution is resolute in its mission to establish an environment devoid of corruption and misconduct. He reaffirmed that no external pressures would deter the university from its pursuit of integrity.

The VC underlined KMU’s policy of zero tolerance towards sexual harassment, plagiarism, and corruption. He announced that this policy is rigorously enforced across all constituent and affiliated institutes.

Additionally, the removal of a Class-IV employee due to financial embezzlement highlights the university’s unwavering commitment to ethical conduct at all levels.

ALSO READ Metro Train and Bus Fares to be Increased Soon

The VC expressed his confidence in the transparency of the University’s Anti-Harassment Committee. He assured that received complaints are addressed with immediacy, fostering an environment where individuals can voice their concerns without fear of retribution. KMU’s resolute stance against harassment and corruption underscores its dedication to fostering a safe, ethical, and academically sound institution.