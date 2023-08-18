Get Up to Rs 150,000 Bonus on the All-New Swift and New WagonR

Amidst prevailing economic challenges, a unique opportunity emerges for vehicle enthusiasts in August by Pak Suzuki Motor Company.

This enticing exchange offer empowers customers seeking an upgrade with enhanced value and benefits, navigating the current landscape of inflation and political instability.

For those considering an upgrade to the new WagonR and all-new Swift a generous exchange bonus along with free registration awaits.

You can avail of an exchange bonus of Rs 150,000 against the all-new Swift and Rs 100,000 against the new WagonR with free registration.

Participating in this enticing exchange offer is a seamless process. Interested customers need only visit Suzuki authorized dealerships during the promotion (until 31st August).

Upon selecting their desired new vehicle, they can trade in their existing cars, pay the difference and get an exchange bonus deducted from the total purchase price, facilitating a smooth transition to an upgraded driving experience.

Amid economic uncertainties, this exclusive August exchange offer presents a golden opportunity for consumers fond of Suzuki. By providing substantial incentives for popular vehicle models, the offer underscores dedication to customer satisfaction and tackles economic challenges.

It’s a testament to the commitment, to innovation and value, promising an enriched ownership experience for customers as they embark on this exciting journey.