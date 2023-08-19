Pakistan’s Major Dams Reach Full Capacity on Same Day

Pakistan’s three main reservoirs—Mangla, Tarbela dams, and Chashma Barrage—have reached their maximum capacity in a single day, marking a significant milestone.

With this development occurring on 17 August, the combined water storage has soared to a remarkable 13.443 million acre-feet (MAF), fueling optimism for robust crop yields during the current Kharif and upcoming Rabi seasons.

ALSO READ Sindh Announces Sugarcane Support Price of Rs. 425

The Indus River System Authority (IRSA) hailed it as a historical event, with the three reservoirs attaining their maximum conservation levels (MCLs) simultaneously. This achievement was attributed to coordinated efforts and efficient water regulation. The Water and Power Development Authority (WAPDA), responsible for reservoir operations, termed the event a favorable sign for Pakistan’s agriculture and hydroelectric power generation.

At present, Mangla Dam holds 7.356 MAF at a maximum conservation level of 1,242 feet, followed by Tarbela’s 5.809 MAF at 1,550 feet, and Chashma’s 0.278 MAF at 649 feet. The coordinated filling of these reservoirs facilitates water availability for agriculture and addresses inter-seasonal transfer requirements.

This comes amid challenges posed by hydrological uncertainties due to climate change and technical limitations. IRSA acknowledged the threat of suppressed water flows during early Kharif 2023. However, timely and widespread rains in upper and lower catchments, particularly in the eastern rivers, contributed to efficient management and control of provincial releases.

The presence of ample water in the downstream areas of eastern rivers—Ravi, Beas, and Sutlej—after a decade-long absence, has curtailed the need for discharges from the Mangla Dam. This resurgence in water flow signals a shift in climate and flow patterns, underscoring the need for vigilance among communities located near old riverbeds.

ALSO READ Caretaker Govt Transfers Chairman CDA and Other Federal Secretaries

This accomplishment also coincides with the nearing of maximum levels in Indian reservoirs on the Sutlej and Beas rivers at Bhakra and Pong storages. This synchrony underscores the interconnectedness of water management in the region.

The attainment of maximum capacity in Pakistan’s major reservoirs has ushered in renewed hope for bumper crop production during the Kharif and Rabi seasons. This bodes well for the agricultural sector, which plays a pivotal role in the country’s economy.