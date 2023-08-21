News Guides Comparisons Specs & Price

Karachi Mayor Inaugurates Gulistan-e-Johar Underpass

By ProPK Staff | Published Aug 21, 2023 | 6:22 pm

Karachi Mayor Murtaza Wahab inaugurated the Gulistan-e-Johar Underpass on Monday.

According to a media report, the underpass is 1.1 km long and 18.5 meters wide. The ramp from Pehlwan Goth is 848 meters long. The construction of the Rs. 1 billion underpass began in March 2023.

The administration has also beautified the underpass with LED lights. Wahab thanked PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, former Sindh chief minister Syed Murad Ali Shah, and Nasir Shah at the opening.

The Karachi mayor said the underpass’s opening was crucial to repairing the project’s service lane. He also promised to improve the city without discrimination.

In March, Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Chairman and then-foreign minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari launched the Zia Moheyddin at Johar Chowrangi to reduce traffic.

The 461-meter-long, 18.2-meter-wide flyover has double-arm poles with LED lights on its 226-meter bridge. The flyover has been completed, but the work on the underpass is still ongoing, which has furrowed the brow of many people.


>