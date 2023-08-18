New Electric Bike and Three-Wheeler Manufacturer is Coming to Pakistan

A joint-venture (JV) between Chinese and Pakistani enterprises will produce electric two- and three-wheelers in Pakistan. The agreement should improve the local market, reduce carbon emissions, and promote eco-friendly transportation.

In April, Chinese electric car maker Benling Group, Chinese battery producer Dongjin Group, and Pakistani auto business Crown Group created the JV to bring electric mobility solutions to Pakistan. Pakistan’s mobility environment relies on two- and three-wheelers for public transport.

The vehicles to be created under the EV category are projected to meet the growing need for efficient and ecologically friendly transportation in densely populated urban areas with high traffic and air pollution.

ALSO READ Over 1100 Accidents Reported Across Punjab in a Day

In an interview with China Economic Net, Dongjin Pakistan General Manager Hu Ge said the first batch of materials, batteries, and equipment for electric two- and three-wheeler manufacture will arrive in Pakistan next week after customs clearance.

The JV partners want their EVs to fulfill international quality standards at the production plant in an industrial zone near Karachi.