Infinix Zero 30 5G to Bring a Premium Camera and Display for Cheap

Recently, Infinix introduced the GT 10 Pro, marking the entry of the budget-friendly brand into the realm of dedicated gaming smartphones. However, there are additional developments on the horizon.

As per information from Gsmarena’s confidential insider, Infinix is in the process of preparing for the release of their upcoming model, the Zero 30 5G. As the name says, it will join the ranks of the continually growing Zero product line and it appears to be a premium offering given its looks and specs.

Speaking of which, the anonymous source has also shared exclusive images of the Infinix Zero 30 5G.

The gadget will carry an IP53 certification, rendering it resistant to dust and splashes. Furthermore, it boasts an ultra-sleek 2.8 mm slim frame, complemented by display sides that curve at a 60-degree angle.

The Infinix Zero 30 5G aims to deliver a high-quality camera experience at an accessible price point. The highlight of this endeavor is the prominent 50 MP front-facing camera, which will play a pivotal role in achieving this objective.

This camera will support 4K video recording at 60fps, rendering it ideal for sharing content on platforms like YouTube and TikTok. Shifting focus, the text on the back of the device essentially confirms the incorporation of Optical Image Stabilization (OIS) for the primary camera.

Under the hood, the Zero 30 5G will boast an impressive 12 GB of RAM, and an additional 9 GB of expandable RAM, culminating in a substantial total of 21 GB. Yet, the abundance doesn’t stop at RAM alone. The smartphone will also feature a capacious 256 GB of storage, facilitating the storage of extensive hours of 4K footage.

That’s about all the information the source has shared but we expect to hear more as the launch draws near, which is still unconfirmed by Infinix.