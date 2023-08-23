NEPRA Okays Increase of Rs. 5.40 Per Unit in Electricity Price

The National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (Nepra) has approved an increase of Rs. 5.40 per unit in power tariff on account of quarterly adjustment for the fourth quarter of fiscal year 2022-23 (FY23).

The ex-Wapda distribution companies (XWDISCOs) had filed their requests for adjustments on account of capacity charges, transmission charges, and market operator fee, the impact of incremental units, the impact of T&D losses on FCA and variable operation & maintenance charges for the fourth quarter of FY23 i.e. April to June 2023 on which NEPRA held a hearing on Wednesday.

The approval means that power consumers will pay an additional Rs. 144 billion to distribution companies. However, this revised tariff won’t apply to Lifeline and K-Electric consumers.

The increase will be collected from consumers in the bills for the months of September, October, and November. The authority will issue its detailed decision in the coming days and it may consider the request of Power Division to collect the increase in six months instead of three as consumers are already facing massive bills.