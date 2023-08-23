Tesla Employees May Be Fired for Leaking Cybertruck Video

Tesla is cracking down on employees releasing Cybertruck photographs and videos. A screenshot supplied by Teslaphx suggests Tesla internally shared an email about the crackdown.

The memo warns employees and contractors of imminent “site removal” if they are caught filming the truck inside the Gigafactory in Texas. Tesla prohibits them from capturing Cybertruck, part, or production line images without official permission.

The email states,

The CT team will issue photo passes/stickers to appropriate personnel in the future to help expedite interactions with security for business-related photography/videography.

In recent months, leaks and spy photographs of the Cybertruck from the factory have allowed fans to watch its progress. Now that the automaker is protecting the model, fewer leaks may appear online.

Tesla will begin low-scale production of the Cybertruck later this year and volume production early in 2024. Elon Musk says that the first delivery and handover might happen in Q3 2023. The truck has 1.9 million reservations, and some experts call it a mere publicity tactic.