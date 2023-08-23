Punjab Reports Over 1100 Accidents in One Day Again

Once again, Punjab has reported an alarming number of road accidents in the last 24 hours.

According to the latest report, the Emergency Services Department (ESD) attended to 1,159 accidents across Punjab. The accidents claimed the lives of seven people, whereas 1,176 individuals sustained injuries.

569 suffered from critical injuries and were taken to the hospitals for urgent care. The geographical and vehicle-type breakdown of these accidents is currently unknown.

ALSO READ Rawalpindi Traffic Police Fined 88 People for Wrong Parking in One Day

Punjab has reported well over a thousand accidents in a day across the province for the second time in a single week. Last week, the ESD report highlighted a total of 1,107 accidents in all 37 districts of Punjab within 24 hours, injuring 1,143 and killing 10 people.

The report added that 72% of road traffic collisions (RTCs) involved motorbikes. The victims included 602 drivers, 50 underaged drivers, 137 pedestrians, and 414 passengers.

With the rising number of accidents, motorists are advised to stay vigilant and drive responsibly.